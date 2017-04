Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) walks from a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday condemned President Barack Obama's visit to Cuba, saying the trip legitimizes the "tyrannical dictatorship" of Cuban President Raul Castro.

Ryan made his remarks to reporters in Washington as Obama was wrapping up his historic visit to Havana - a trip that was marked by clashes between the American and Cuban leaders over human rights abuses.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)