A pair of elderly couples view the ocean and waves along the beach in La Jolla, California March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK The surging dollar looks to have wiped out about $1 trillion in U.S. pension fund assets over a recent nine-month period, eroding much of the gains those funds earned investing in overseas stock markets.

While there has been increased demand for hedging exposure in foreign markets, many U.S. pension funds remain vulnerable to foreign exchange translation losses, currency managers said.

"It has been a rough fiscal year. One of our funds could have used a currency hedging program because it couldn't afford the strong move in the dollar," said David Peden, chief investment officer at Kentucky Retirement Systems, with about $16 billion in assets. It has about 24 percent of its total assets in non-U.S. equities and it is unhedged.

U.S. pension funds, with total assets of about $22 trillion, represent one of the largest investable pools of assets in global stock and bond markets.

Estimates from State Street Global Advisers showed U.S. pension funds may have lost six percent, or $1.3 trillion of their total holdings from July 2014 to end-March this year due to the strong dollar. The figure represents one of the first estimates of what the sudden dollar strength meant to many pension funds over the past year.

"That six percent loss in a low-yield environment is extremely painful," said Collin Crownover, head of global currency management at State Street in Boston, with $2.4 trillion in assets under management.

The dollar rallied more than 20 percent against a currency basket from July last year through the first quarter of 2015, boosted by expectations of higher U.S. interest rates. At the same time, gauges of overseas equity markets such as the MSCI Europe index .MSCIEU and MSCI Japan .MSCIJP, two markets many U.S. pension funds hold, grew about 18 percent and more than 25 percent in local currency terms in that same nine-month span.

For U.S. investors, however, unhedged returns from Europe and Japan were much lower and in some cases, depending on the exposure, resulted in losses.

At one point in December last year, for instance, Kentucky's Peden said its non-U.S. equity holdings were down between 8 to 9 percent partly because of the strength in the greenback.

It didn't use to be this way for U.S. pension portfolios. The dollar's steady weakening between 2001 and mid-2004 was a tailwind for pensions, contributing about 2.5 percent annually to returns, said Adrian Lee, president and chief investment officer at Adrian Lee & Partners in London, overseeing $6 billion in assets.

"In general, pension funds have been reluctant to do anything to stop that 2-1/2 percent windfall," said Lee.

UNHEDGED ASSETS

A typical pension fund invests about 30 percent of its portfolio in international markets, putting total overseas pension investments at about $6.6 trillion, currency managers said. State Street's Crownover said U.S. pension funds are hedged at an average of just 15 percent, leaving 85 percent of that $6.6 trillion exposed to the dollar's strength.

Some, like the $193.1-billion California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) are more protected against a greenback move, however. Hedging has provided "additional return while reducing relative volatility," said Michelle Cunningham, CalSTRS's deputy chief investment officer in West Sacramento, California. She did not give specific figures.

"While our primary objective is to protect the fund's assets from a strengthening U.S. dollar, we also recognize that there exist opportunities for alpha generation within the currency market," Cunningham said.

CalSTRS has approximately 20.3 percent invested in international assets as of May 31. Starting out with an internally managed currency hedging program in 1995, it has evolved to include outside external managers as well, Cunningham said.

For the $46.2 billion Maryland State Retirement & Pension System, currency hedging has also resulted in reduced volatility and higher risk-adjusted returns since the plan's inception in May 2009, said Bob Burd, acting chief investment officer in Baltimore, Maryland. Its $9 billion international equity portfolio is about 16 percent hedged.

NOT HEDGING

Still, there are hold-outs like the Kentucky Retirement Systems, which has no intention of hedging its currency exposure.

Kentucky's Peden believes the dollar will weaken again and this period of losses in its international equity fund is an opportunity to buy more.

"If we can weather this period, we will be fine," he said.

Kentucky oversees five pension plans. One of its funds, the Kentucky Employees Retirement System Non-Hazardous, is one of the most poorly-funded state pensions in the country.

Mark Astley, chief executive officer of Millennium Global in London with $14 billion in assets, said U.S. pension funds that have chosen not to hedge are doing so at their own peril because the dollar's strength is not fading.

"This is probably the third big structural bull market in the dollar, which could last years," said Astley.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gaffen and Meredith Mazzilli)