An eBay logo is projected onto white boxes in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. (C) speaks during a news conference at his office, as Sgt Richard Rollings (L) of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police looks on, in midtown Manhattan in New York July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. (2nd R) speaks during a news conference at his office as Sgt Richard Rollings (C) of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Special Agent Robert Sica (R) of the U.S. Secret Service look on, in midtown Manhattan, New York July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. (2nd R) speaks during a news conference at his office in midtown Manhattan in New York July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Police have arrested seven people on charges they were tied to an international ring that defrauded eBay Inc's StubHub online ticketing service of some $1.6 million, the latest in a string of high-profile cybercrime busts in recent months.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr announced the arrests on Wednesday. They include a Russian national who was detained while vacationing in Spain, along with three others arrested in London, two in the United States and one in Canada.

They were charged with involvement in a cybercrime ring that used stolen credit card numbers to purchase thousands of tickets to events, including concerts of Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z as well as games for sports teams including the Boston Red Sox and New York Giants, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday.

The charges include money laundering, possession of stolen property and identity theft.

StubHub's head of global communications, Glenn Lehrman, told Reuters his firm has been working with law enforcement around the world for the last year on the case.

(Additional reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Joseph Ax)