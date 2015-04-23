A magnifying glass is held in front of a computer screen in this picture illustration taken in Berlin May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to pass a bill that extends liability protection for companies that share information about cyber attacks, if they give the data to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The House voted 355 to 63 in favor of the bill, a companion to a measure the chamber passed on Wednesday making it easier for private companies to share information about cybersecurity threats with each other and the government without fear of lawsuits.

The legislation must still be passed by the Senate and signed by President Barack Obama to become law.

Despite strong objections from privacy advocates who worry that the legislation could lead to more surveillance, supporters expect passage in the Senate. The White House has said it had some concerns about the bill but supported its passage and believed it could be fixed as the legislation is finalized in Congress.

Corporations have been clamoring for Congress to address cybersecurity after high-profile attacks on companies including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Target, Anthem and JP Morgan Chase.

The National Cybersecurity Protection Advancement Act of 2015 would use the DHS as an intermediary for sharing the electronic information.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Grant McCool)