WASHINGTON The White House did not have any more details about who was responsible for breaching the fingerprint data held at the Office of Personnel Management, spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, the OPM said approximately 5.6 million people, rather than a previously estimated 1.1 million, had their fingerprints stolen in the cyber hack.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards; Editing by Eric Walsh)