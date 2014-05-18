The Dallas County Medical Examiner on Sunday positively identified a body found a day earlier in a north Dallas creek as that of the Dallas Police Department's former assistant chief, Gregory Holliday, police said.

Holliday, who would have turned 64 last week on Thursday, hadn't been seen since Monday afternoon, the anniversary of his adult daughter's death, according to the Dallas Morning News. Police had warned that Holliday could be armed and might harm himself.

On Saturday morning, game wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department using a boat and sonar equipment located the body of a man matching Holliday's description submerged in the creek near the Preston Trails Golf Club.

The medical examiner confirmed that the man was Holliday through fingerprints, police said.

Dallas Police released a statement from Holliday's family, expressing gratitude for prayers offered on his behalf, and to all those who helped look for him.

"He served Dallas with distinction and with love," the statement said.

Holliday had been with the department for 32 years, from 1970 until 2002.

A cause of death was not yet available.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Barbara Goldberg in New York)