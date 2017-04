DALLAS An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 hit the Dallas area on Tuesday with no initial reports of injury or damage in the Texas city.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was near Irving, a suburb west of the city.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake is considered minor and usually causes no damage, according to the USGS.

