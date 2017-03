DEA administrator Michele Leonhart testifies before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in a hearing on sexual harassment and misconduct allegations at the DEA and FBI in Washington April 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON The White House said on Tuesday that it still has concerns about the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration following a recent Justice Department report alleging agents had participated in sex parties.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest did not comment on media reports that the agency's director, Michele Leonhart, is expected to soon resign.

(Reporting By Julia Edwards)