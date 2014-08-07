GREENWICH Conn. Police on Thursday identified a 16-year-old girl who died after being struck by the propeller of a boat that had been pulling her in a tube in Long Island Sound off Connecticut on Wednesday.

The girl, Emily Fedorko of Greenwich, Connecticut, had been tubing with three friends aged 15 and 16 when the incident happened, Greenwich Police Lieutenant Kraig Gray said.

The incident occurred when Fedorko and a second girl, who has not been identified, fell out of the tube that was being pulled behind a 21-foot boat with an outboard motor.

"The boat operator made a turn to pick up the tubers when the boat collided with the two girls in the water, who were injured by the propeller," Gray said.

The second girl sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury to her lower left leg, Gray said.

Gray said the boat operator and a passenger tried to help the victims.

"They immediately lifted them aboard the boat and transported them to the Old Greenwich Yacht Club dock," he said.

All four teens were students at Greenwich High School, police said.

Police said the incident was still under investigation by the Greenwich Police Department Marine Section and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

(Reporting by Richard Weizel; Writing by Karen Brooks; Editing by Scott Malone and Eric Walsh)