WASHINGTON The United States could be in for a prolonged economic "slump," Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Elmendorf said on Wednesday as his agency released its latest estimates of the country's fiscal situation.

In a blog released along with the unveiling of CBO's updated budget and economic outlook, Elmendorf said that recent turmoil in global financial markets "threatens to prolong" a "severe slump" the United States finds itself in.

He also said that the CBO forecast released on Wednesday did not take into account some economic indicators released over the past several weeks and some other developments. "Incorporating that news would have led CBO to temper its near-term forecast for economic growth," Elmendorf said.

