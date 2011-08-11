WASHINGTON Here is a look at some of the top donors to election campaigns for the 12 members of the U.S. Congress named to a deficit-fighting "super committee."

Known as the Joint Select Committee on Deficit Reduction, the panel is expected to be the most heavily lobbied body in Washington ahead of its November 23 deadline for making recommendations on $1.5 trillion in additional budget savings.

Unless specified, donations below combine members' campaign committees and leadership PACs (political action committees). Data is from www.opensecrets.org.

SENATE DEMOCRATS

Patty Murray of Washington state * Software giant Microsoft Corp, Redmond, Washington - $223,875 in 2012 cycle; $243,625 in 2010 cycle * Early Money is Like Yeast List, a national PAC that promotes pro-choice female Democrats - $ 202,656 each in 2010 and 2012 * Aerospace group Boeing Co, Chicago, Illinois, formerly based in Seattle area - $120,110 in 2012; $135,910 in 2010

Max Baucus of Montana

In 2010 * Drugmaker Schering-Plough Corp., New Jersey (merged with Merck & Co in 2009) - $66,200 * Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group - $51,900 * Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts - $47,000

In 2012 * Law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld - $48,036 * Kohlberg Kravis Roberts - $ 47,000 * Schering-Plough - $44,200

John Kerry of Massachusetts

In 2010 * Private equity firm Bain Capital, Boston - $81,200 * Law firm DLA Piper - $79,150 * Law firm Margol and Pennington - $58,800

In 2012 * Bain Capital - $66,600 * Telecom group Comcast Corp, Philadelphia - $52,765 * DLA Piper - $52,450

SENATE REPUBLICANS

Jon Kyl of Arizona

In 2010 * Club for Growth, conservative PAC - $155,753 * Financial giant Citigroup Inc of New York - $72,599 * Energy group Pinnacle West Capital, Arizona - $66,500

In 2012 * Citigroup - $38,199 * Law firm Blank Rome LLP - $29,100 * Telecom group AT&T Inc - $26,000

Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania

In 2010 and 2012 (campaign committee only) * Club for Growth - $837,641 * Hedge fund Elliott Management, of New York - $115,438 * Senate Conservatives Fund, conservative PAC - $61,723

Rob Portman of Ohio

In 2010 and 2012 (campaign committee only) * Financial firm American Financial Group, Cincinnati -

$125,652 * Law firm Squire Sanders & Dempsey, of New York - $104,100 * Elliott Management - $88,868

HOUSE REPUBLICANS

Fred Upton of Michigan

In 2010 * Nuclear waste disposal group EnergySolutions Inc, Salt Lake City, Utah - $44,800 * Automaker Ford Motor Co, Michigan - $29,300 * Comcast Corp - $ 29,000

In 2012 (campaign committee only) * Energy technology company DTE Energy, Detroit -

$14,000 * Law firm Dow Lohnes - $7,800 * Energy group Edison Int'l, California - $6000

Jeb Hensarling of Texas

In 2010 * Goldman Sachs - $57,800 * Pawn shops owner Cash America Int'l, Texas - $33,500 * Real estate firm Crow Holdings, Dallas - $25,500

In 2012 (campaign committee only) * Credit card group Visa Inc, San Francisco - $14,000 * Accounting firm KPMG - $10,000 * Private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners - $10,000

Dave Camp of Michigan

In 2010 * Chemicals group Dow Chemical, Michigan - $49,669 * Tobacco company Altria Group, Virginia -$47,850 * Healthcare group BlueCross BlueShield Association - $35,500

In 2012 (campaign committee only) * BlueCross BlueShield - $10,000 * Government affairs firm Van Scoyoc - $7,501 * Citigroup - $7,500

DEMOCRATIC HOUSE MEMBERS

James Clyburn of South Carolina)

In 2010 * Conglomerate General Electric, Connecticut - $41,500 * Medical group DaVita Inc, Denver - $34,850 * Telecom group Verizon, New York - $32,500

In 2012 (campaign Committee only)

*KPMG - $8,000

Chris Van Hollen of Maryland

In 2010 * Investment firm Corstone Capital - $46,600 * Medical group Clinical Care options - $25,907 * Law firm Arent Fox LLP - $21,875

In 2012 *Insurance company Northwestern Mutual - $13,750 * Defense group Lockheed Martin, Virginia - $10,000

Xavier Becerra of California)

In 2010 * Medical group American Physical Therapy Association -

$421,500 * Financial firm Oaktree Capital Management - $21,400 * Comcast - $21,000

In 2012 (campaign committee only) * Insurer New York Life Insurance - $10,000

