WASHINGTON Growing concerns about the ripple effects of Europe's debt crisis are adding urgency to U.S. deficit reduction talks, a top Democratic lawmaker said on Thursday.

A special congressional "super committee" is struggling to agree on a deal to cut at least $1.2 trillion from U.S. deficits over 10 years. The 12-member bipartisan panel faces a November 23 deadline.

The debt crisis in Greece and now Italy is seen as a threat to the U.S. economy as well as Europe's.

"It clearly raises the economic stakes for the country regardless of what our committee is doing," Senator John Kerry, a member of the super committee, said of the financial crisis now engulfing Italy.

"Given the opportunity, the committee has to send a message about the U.S. financial situation, I personally think it is a very important component or should be a very important component of our thinking."

The Democratic chairman of the panel, Senator Patty Murray, echoed those comments.

"I go back to the moment we took on this assignment back in August. The sense in the country that we were in a crisis weighs heavily, has weighed every minute and we are well aware that the challenges of our country and the world need to be faced," Murray said.

Panel negotiations have intensified in recent days as lawmakers try to break an impasse over taxes as part of a deal that would also cut spending on U.S. health and retirement programs.

