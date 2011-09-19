Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the media before voting on a bill allowing a rise in the debt ceiling on Capitol Hill in Washington August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON A high-ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate on Monday said Congress should seize upon President Barack Obama's proposal to increase taxes on the wealthiest Americans and put it to a vote in Congress soon.

"Let's grab the language, get it scored; let's put it on the floor and let's have a vote," Senator Charles Schumer said of the "Buffett Rule" proposal by the Obama administration that would increase taxes on those making more than $1 million a year.

Getting legislation "scored" refers to budget analysts assessing the likely revenues generated by such a tax hike and its possible overall impact on deficits.

Schumer's remarks came as Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, blasted the $1.5 trillion worth of tax code changes in Obama's deficit-reduction plan. Obama's fellow Democrats control the Senate.

The proposal targeted at the wealthy is named after billionaire Warren Buffett, who has said that people like him often pay lower taxes than his underlings because of breaks in the U.S. tax code.

The tax hike plan was included in a $3 trillion long-term deficit-reduction package that Obama unveiled that relies on a combination of tax increases and spending cuts to help get U.S. budget deficits under control.

Schumer said that a vote on the Buffett Rule could have to wait until October, given the Senate's current legislative schedule. Speaking by telephone to reporters, he added, "I'd like to see it (voted upon) the sooner the better."

Ultimately, scheduling such a vote would be up to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who likely would first consult with his rank-and-file.

