House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) holds a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, September 22, 2011. ''There's no threat of a government shutdown,'' Boehner said on Thursday as lawmakers sought an agreement to keep operations funded beyond September 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday said that a deficit-reduction deal being negotiated in Congress could have revenue increases but "there clearly is a limit."

Boehner, the leading Republican in the Congress, complained to reporters that Democrats were insisting on significant revenue increases in a debt-reduction measure but were unwilling to make significant changes to popular benefit programs. Those include Medicare and Medicaid healthcare for the poor and elderly.

