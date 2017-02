Demonstrators from the activist group 'Code Pink' hold up signs of protest prior to the opening session of the Congressional Super Committee, which is searching for at least $1.2 trillion in new deficit reductions, in Washington, DC, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Congressional Super Committee member Co-Chair Jeb Hensarling (R-TX), (R), makes opening remarks as fellow members listen (L-R) Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) and Rep. Xavier Becerra as the panel holds its inaugural meeting to search for at least $1.2 trillion in new deficit reductions, in Washington, DC, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON The congressional "super committee" on deficit reduction should consider comprehensive tax reform, two Republican members of the panel said on Thursday at the bipartisan committee's first meeting.

Representatives David Camp, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, along with Senator Rob Portman said such reform could be a key to bringing down the deficit and spur economic growth.

