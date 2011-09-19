WASHINGTON Air Force Secretary Michael Donley reaffirmed his commitment to the troubled F-35 Joint Strike Fighter on Monday, even as Pentagon officials considered further delaying production of the radar-evading jet to ease budget pressures.

Donley, the service's top civilian leader, said the United States needed Lockheed Martin's next-generation jet fighter as well as a new long-range bomber if the United States is to maintain its air superiority into the future.

Donley's pledge to protect the two high-cost weapons systems came as the Pentagon is grappling with how to cut $350 billion in national security spending over the next decade. That figure that could rise to $900 billion unless Congress agrees on a compromise package of reductions by year's end.

"We remain committed to maintaining air superiority and the capability to hold any target at risk," Donley told a convention of the Air Force Association support group, noting the average age of the U.S. fighter fleet is 22 years old.

"Modernizing our aging ... fighter force depends on the fifth generation capabilities of the Joint Strike Fighter," he added. "Simply put, there is no alternative to the F-35 program. It must succeed."

But even as he spoke, three people familiar with the fighter program said senior Pentagon officials were considering postponing production of an additional 100 F-35 fighter jets as part of a five-year defense plan to be sent to Congress.

"No decision is likely to be made until November or December, but this is clearly a major option that would help the Department of Defense" meet savings mandates, said one person who was not authorized to speak on the record.

The program has already been restructured twice over the past two years, postponing production of over 224 jets -- moves that tend to drive up the price of each airplane in the short term.

While strongly backing the F-35, Donley suggested there could be some changes in the works.

"We will noodle on F-35 details at the margin to try to find that right balance between getting production moving as quickly as possible but also making sure that we've wrung out all of the issues in F-35," he said.

Lockheed Executive Vice President Tom Burbage said the company was carefully monitoring the impact of the budget debates on the F-35 but had no inside information on any additional production delays.

"We're hopeful that we're going to turn the corner and start going up in production ramp pretty soon because obviously there are economies of scale that come with increasing the volume through the factories," he told reporters.

He said testing of the troubled fighter, which has suffered delays and cost overruns, was progressing well this year and Lockheed could soon make the argument that risks were coming down and production could begin to rise. He said the plant would be producing up to four planes a month by next spring.

The F-35 is the Pentagon's largest weapons procurement project. The military plans to purchase 2,443 of the aircraft through 2035 at a total cost of some $385 billion. U.S. allies overseas plan to buy some 700 planes.

The F-35 -- which has Air Force, Marine and Navy variants -- is designed to replace several different types of warplanes.

But the spiraling price of the aircraft and concerns about lifetime maintenance costs have led to greater scrutiny of the program, with some critics calling for cuts or an elimination of one or two of the three variants.

Donley said even as the Air Force worked to reduce spending, it was committed to building key capabilities, like maintaining air superiority, retaining air bases abroad and ensuring U.S. nuclear deterrence, including the "triad" of delivery systems -- bombers, missiles and submarines.

He did not specify what areas might be cut to reduce spending.

(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)