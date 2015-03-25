U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Berghdal is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Army and received by Reuters on May 31, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Handout

WASHINGTON The U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg in North Carolina said it will provide an update on Wednesday in the case of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, a former Taliban prisoner in Afghanistan who was released last summer.

The Army has been reviewing the circumstances surrounding Bergdahl's capture amid accusations that was captured after walking away from his post. An independent Army review was looking at whether any charge or disciplinary action was merited in the case.

U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg said it would provide a statement on the case at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

