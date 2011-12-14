Iran's national flag is pictured at Iran's embassy to Germany in Berlin December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives approved a defense bill on Wednesday requiring the military to handle suspected militants linked to al Qaeda, acting not long after President Barack Obama removed a veto threat from the controversial legislation.

The bill is expected to pass the Senate this week and then go to Obama's desk for his signature into law.

Shortly before the House vote, the White House announced the president's advisers would not recommend a veto, although they said they still had concerns about the measure.

The measure also imposes new sanctions against Iran's central bank and pre-emptively freezes some aid to Pakistan.

(Reporting By Susan Cornwell)