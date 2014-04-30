WASHINGTON The director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency and his deputy both announced on Wednesday they planned to retire this year, a Pentagon spokesman said.

Lieutenant General Mike Flynn and his deputy, David Shedd, announced the decision in a memorandum to the agency's work force, Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said.

He gave no explanation for their departure. The Washington Post said Flynn was leaving more than a year before he was scheduled to depart amid clashes over his leadership style.

Kirby said plans for replacements for Flynn and Shedd would be announced later.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by David Storey and James Dalgleish)