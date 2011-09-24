WASHINGTON The head of U.S. forces in the Asia-Pacific said on Friday he was confident his command would receive the resources needed to provide effective security in the vast region despite a shrinking Pentagon budget.

Admiral Robert Willard, head of the U.S. Pacific Command, said he and the military's other combatant commanders would meet next week with Defense Secretary Leon Panetta to discuss the impact of planned spending cuts on the military.

Willard said in a Reuters interview he expected the Asia-Pacific region to be favorably treated in the budget because of the need for basing troops there and its overall strategic importance.

"I say that with eyes wide open regarding the kind of budgetary issues our nation is facing," he said. "I believe I will remain well-served in the decisions we're about to make. I think that's due to the importance that the nation is placing on the Asia-Pacific region."

Willard's job includes managing military ties with China, an important trading partner and rising strategic challenger; developing relations with India, the world's largest democracy; and overseeing treaty alliances with Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines and Australia.

The admiral also must keep an eye on volatile North Korea, with its nuclear and missile programs and its unpredictable tendency to lash out at South Korea, and three extremist groups based in the Philippines and South Asia.

President Barack Obama and the U.S. Congress reached an agreement in August to reduce projected national security spending by $350 billion over 10 years.

The same deal set up a congressional "super committee" to find additional ways to cut federal spending as part of an attempt to reduce the government's annual $1.4 trillion deficit.

If the super committee fails to reach a compromise by the end of the year on cutting further spending, it would trigger automatic across-the-board cuts that could slash defense spending by a further $600 billion over the next decade.

Pacific Command has 50,000 U.S. forces stationed in Japan and 30,000 in South Korea.

VITAL SEA LANES

On any given day, the U.S. Navy has 50 to 60 ships afloat in the region protecting sea lanes in the South China Sea that carry $5 trillion in commerce annually, including $1.2 trillion in trade with the United States.

"So my job ... is to assist in protecting those vital sea lines of communication that are carrying a sizable part of the (global) economy and U.S. economy on them every day," he said. "To do that we've got to be forward (deployed)."

Willard said it was important in making the right decisions on spending cuts to have a well-considered strategy, something he and the other regional combatant commanders had been working on with the secretary of defense.

"The debate our nation has to have is what's important to the United States and what's important to global security as it relates to the United States and our allies and partners around the world," he said. "And in the U.S. Pacific Command, what's most important is the forward presence we maintain in the Asia-Pacific every day."

Willard said that because of the region's size -- half the world -- and strategic importance, he had "every confidence" the Defense Department would provide him the resources needed.

