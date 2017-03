U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about counter-terrorism and the United States fight against Islamic State during an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will make a statement from the Pentagon briefing room on Monday after discussions with national security officials, the White House said on Friday.

Responding to reporters' questions, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he knew of no specific announcement on any changes to U.S. strategy in countering Islamic State militants who overran parts of Syria and Iraq last year.

