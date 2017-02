WASHINGTON Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday there was very little support among Republicans for Chuck Hagel as defense secretary if President Barack Obama decides to nominate him.

"If he sends Chuck Hagel up, it will be a confirmation hearing of consequence," Graham said on Fox News Sunday. "There would be very little Republican support for his nomination, at the end of the day, there will be very few votes."

(Reporting By Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by David Brunnstrom)