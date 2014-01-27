Dr. Melvin Morse, 58, and his wife Pauline, 40, are seen in this combination of booking photos released by the Delaware State Police August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Delaware State Police/Handout

PHILADELPHIA Jury selection began on Monday in the trial of a Delaware pediatrician accused of disciplining his 11-year-old daughter by using a simulated drowning technique associated with interrogating terrorism suspects.

Melvin Morse faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment and conspiracy. He is the author of a best-selling book on near-death experiences.

Morse was arrested in 2012 after his daughter, then 11, told police she was waterboarded, which involves pouring water on a person's face.

Police say the Morse family had returned to their home in Georgetown, Delaware, but the girl had refused to get out of the car. They say Morse dragged her by the ankles over a gravel driveway to their home, and the girl later went to a neighbor.

Morse's wife, Pauline Morse, who witnessed the incidents but did not intervene, was also arrested. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in May and agreed to testify.

Morse, who heads the Institute for the Scientific Study of Consciousness, has appeared on "Oprah," "Good Morning America" and "Larry King Live" on CNN. He is the author of a book, "Closer to the Light."

Opening statements were expected to begin on Tuesday in Sussex County Superior Court.

