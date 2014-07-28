People stand in line at Katz's Delicatessen, the famous deli founded in 1888, in New York's lower East Side June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The New York City delicatessen Katz's has won a legal battle to force a Florida restaurant to change its name, according to court documents made public on Monday.

Katz's Delicatessen, founded in 1888, sued Katz's Deli of Deerfield Beach in June, claiming that the Florida restaurant had blatantly infringed on its trademark rights and tried to profit illegally from its name and reputation.

Both establishments sell Jewish and Kosher-style deli food.

Katz's Delicatessen of Deerfield agreed to change its name in the settlement, which was signed in Manhattan federal court last week.

The Deerfield Beach restaurant owner, Charles Re, said he agreed to the change because keeping the name was not worth the legal troubles.

"It wasn't something that we needed to have to sustain ourselves," Re said.

Re, who is originally from the New York City borough of the Bronx, said he would change the name of his restaurant to Zak's Deli.

Katz's Delicatessen in Manhattan's Lower East Side has been seen in a several movies including and in television shows such as "Law & Order" and shows on Food Network and Travel Channel.

Its best-known screen appearance may be in the 1989 romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally," with the character played by Meg Ryan faking an orgasm during a meal with Billy Crystal's character.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Trott)