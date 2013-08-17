DENVER A gunman shot two women in a residential neighborhood of Denver on Friday, killing one, and set off a homemade bomb before he was critically wounded by police officers, authorities said.

Police Chief Robert White told reporters that police received an emergency 911 call saying that shots had been fired.

When police arrived at the scene, the gunman, later identified as 31-year-old Daniel Abeyta, opened fire on them and at a "makeshift incendiary device", which ignited, White said.

Officers then shot Abeyta in the shoulder and chest.

One woman was found dead inside a house and a second, at a different location, had been shot in the leg. She was in a serious condition at a Denver hospital, police said. They did not immediately know the relationship between the gunman and the women, whom they did not identify.

Police said in a statement that the homemade bomb was made of propane tanks with "gunpowder and possible grenades".

Residents were evacuated for several hours as officers searched the area for other explosives.

Abeyta will be investigated for first-degree murder and "other charges" if he recovers from his wounds, police said.

