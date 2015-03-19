BOULDER, Colo. A Colorado woman appeared in court on Thursday accused of cutting a fetus out of another woman's womb after luring her with a Craigslist ad, then taking it to a hospital and claiming to have had a miscarriage.

A judge ordered Dynel Catrece Lane, 34, held on a $2 million bond at Boulder County Jail, where she was booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless child abuse resulting in death.

Police responded to a 911 emergency call from the victim on Wednesday at a home in Longmont, 30 miles (48 km) north of Denver, where they found the woman crying for help after being beaten and stabbed in the torso.

She told them she was pregnant and that an attacker had "removed" her baby. She said she had gone to the house after seeing a Craigslist ad for baby clothes.

The victim, who was not identified, is expected to survive after surgery at a hospital, police said.

Some time later, the authorities said, Lane showed up at the same hospital carrying the fetus and told staff she had suffered a miscarriage.

Longmont Police Commander Jeff Satur said that when officers made the connection, they arrested her. Police say the two women did not know each other previously.

An autopsy will be conducted on the fetus on Friday, and the police investigation is expected to continue until next week, Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett told reporters.

He said investigators were focused on the sequence of events leading to the death of the fetus, whether it was alive when it was removed, and if so, for how long, and also what caused its death. Lane's public defender asked on Thursday that a defense expert be allowed to attend the autopsy.

"If we make a decision to file charges ... then Ms. Lane will be provided counsel, and I'm sure her counsel will review whether mental health issues should be raised," Garnett said, responding to a question about the suspect's state of mind.

Local media said Lane had been a certified nurse's aide but her license expired in 2012, and they cited a 2002 report that said she lost a young son who drowned in a backyard pond.

The Denver Post also published a link to an online baby registry in the name of a Dynel Lane from Colorado, with a due date of Nov. 14, 2014.

