BOULDER, Colo. A Colorado woman who police say admitted to cutting a fetus from a stranger was charged with attempted murder and unlawful termination of a pregnancy on Friday, after the coroner said there was no evidence the unborn child survived outside the victim's womb.

Dynel Catrece Lane, 34, appeared briefly before a court at the Boulder County jail where she is being held on a $2 million bond after last week's attack on the 26-year-old victim, who said she was lured by an online ad for baby clothes.

Michelle Wilkins, who was seven-months pregnant, survived, but the local coroner said that neither an autopsy nor the investigation found the fetus had shown any signs of life outside the womb, and therefore it is not considered a live birth.

"No evidence of trauma or injuries were found on the body," Boulder County Coroner Emma Hall said in a statement.

Lane faces eight criminal counts and up to 48 years in prison if convicted of first-degree attempted murder, and up to 32 years on each of the other charges of assault and unlawful termination of pregnancy.

Police in Longmont, 30 miles (56 km) north of Denver, said officers responding to a 911 emergency call from Wilkins on March 18 found her stabbed, strangled and beaten in the basement of the home Lane shared with her husband.

Slipping in and out of consciousness, the victim told them her attacker had "removed" her baby.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lane's husband, David Ridley, believed his wife was pregnant. He found his wife covered in blood upstairs, and when he asked her what happened, Lane told him she had suffered a miscarriage and that the fetus was in the couple's bathtub.

He then drove his wife and the fetus to a hospital, where Lane ultimately admitted cutting Wilkins and removing the baby, the affidavit said.

Ridley had told police he heard and saw the fetus take "a gasping breath" when he found it in the tub.

But Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett said on Friday that further investigation showed the unborn child had not been breathing.

Garnett said final results on the cause of death will take six to eight weeks, and he said the coroner's conclusion that it was not a live birth precluded the filing of murder charges.

"On this point, Colorado law is absolutely unambiguous," Garnett told a news conference.

