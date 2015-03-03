LOS ANGELES A 62-year-old train engineer who was hospitalized after a train crash and derailment last week in Southern California has died, in the first fatality from the incident that left about 50 people injured, police said on Tuesday.

The Feb. 24 crash in Oxnard, California, occurred when a train operated by the Metrolink agency struck a Ford pickup truck. The collision flipped over three double-decker Metrolink rail cars, derailed two others and tore apart the pickup.

Oxnard police spokesman Miguel Lopez identified the train engineer as Glen Steele and said he died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Lopez could not immediately give a cause of death, saying only that an investigation into the crash continues.

Steele was transferred in critical condition last week from Ventura County Medical Center to another hospital for more specialized care, a spokeswoman for the Ventura hospital said at the time, without naming the other facility.

Jose Alejandro Sanchez-Ramirez, a driver who was taken into custody after his truck was hit by the commuter train, was released from jail on Thursday after prosecutors declined to file criminal charges, citing a need for further investigation.

Authorities have said Sanchez-Ramirez had driven 80 feet (24 meters) onto the railroad tracks after making a wrong turn in the pre-dawn darkness.

