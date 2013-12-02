A freight train derailed and the locomotive plunged into a ravine in southwestern New Mexico, killing all three people aboard, investigators said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday near the community of Bayard, about 70 miles northwest of Las Cruces. At least two of the dead worked for Southwestern Railroad Inc., which operated the train, said New Mexico State Police.

The train was carrying magnetite, a type of iron ore, said Brian Beaty, manager of operations, safety and compliance for Southwestern Railroad.

The locomotive plunged down a ravine but the other eight cars of the train remained on or near the tracks and none of the freight spilled, he said.

Railroad company officials were working with the Federal Railroad Administration to determine the cause of the accident.

