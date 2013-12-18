'I'm a little dazed,' French artist says after living in a rock
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.
The value of the collection at the Detroit Institute of Arts falls within a range from $454 million up to $867 million, auction house Christie's said in its final report to the city's state-appointed emergency manager Kevyn Orr.
The appraisal only covered works owned by the city of Detroit, which account for only around 5 percent of the museum's 66,000 works. The appraisal is marginally above a preliminary estimate from Christie's, which gave a maximum value of $866 million to the works owned by the city.
Emergency manager Orr filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection for Detroit in July and is seeking ways to pay off creditors and fund basic services once the city emerges from bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by James Dalgleish)
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.
VATICAN CITY The last time the entire Sistine Chapel was photographed for posterity, digital photography was in its infancy and words like pixels were bandied about mostly by computer nerds and NASA scientists.
MILAN Once again Italian designer Giorgio Armani stunned with bright and eloquent colors in his autumn and winter collection, wrapping up six days of catwalk shows at Milan's Fashion week.