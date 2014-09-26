DETROIT A truck driver died on Friday after his vehicle struck a pedestrian bridge, causing it to collapse onto a Detroit highway, closing the roadway, officials said.

A second person was injured, according to Michigan State Police.

"It was actually a traffic crash," said Michael Shaw, a lieutenant with the state police. "A cargo hauler, one of those trucks that pick up and drop off dumpsters, struck the overpass, and the bridge collapsed."

The collapse was not the result of any structural weaknesses in the bridge, the Michigan Department of Transportation said on its official Twitter feed.

(Reporting by Aaron Foley; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Trott)