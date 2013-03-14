DETROIT Michigan Governor Rick Snyder's selection for emergency financial manager of Detroit said on Thursday that he is hopeful for a quick turnaround of the cash-strapped city.

"My contract runs from 12 to 16 months," Kevyn Orr, a partner at the Washington, D.C. law firm of Jones Day, told Reuters in an interview. "But I'm hoping to get this job done quicker. I'll be here as long as it takes. I'm committed."

"Hopefully (bankruptcy is) not imminent at all," Orr said.

