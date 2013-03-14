State government takeovers of large cities are rare in the United States, though the finances of New York City in the 1970s and Philadelphia in the 1990s were steered by state boards that kept them out of bankruptcy court.

On Thursday, Michigan took over Detroit, its biggest city, through the appointment of an emergency financial manager. The move was triggered by Governor Rick Snyder's declaration of a fiscal emergency.

Michigan already runs eight other cities and school districts through emergency financial managers with power over staff, budgets, labor contracts and other finances.

Besides Detroit, Michigan-appointed executives currently make financial decisions usually reserved for elected officials in Flint, Pontiac, Benton Harbor, Ecorse and Allen Park, which have a collective population of 209,000, as well as in school districts in Muskegon Heights, Highland Park and Detroit. The cities of River Rouge and Inkster are operating under consent agreements that give the state some oversight.

Michigan's laws provide the strongest oversight among the 23 states with some legal mechanism to deal with cash-strapped localities, said James Spiotto, municipal bankruptcy expert at Chicago-based law firm Chapman and Cutler.

With the addition of Detroit, Michigan will control through emergency managers the finances of local governments for around 915,000 residents, about 9.3 percent of its total population.

Many experts in municipal bankruptcies argue state control of cities and other local governments is often a better tool than bankruptcy court for fixing strangling debts, revenue shortages and failed big-ticket projects that often tip cities into crisis.

Chapter 9 cases, which are named after the portion of federal bankruptcy law for local governments, frequently take years of expensive court proceedings, diminish the powers of local officials to work out deals with creditors, and leave a soured reputation that puts off bond buyers.

Some of the highest-profile state interventions with cities and other local governments have been:

- The New York state legislature in 1975 created a State Financial Control Board led by the governor to oversee the finances of New York City and some public authorities when the city was swamped by $3.3 billion of debt and near bankruptcy. Its powers through 1986 included vetoing the city's budget.

- A default on short-term notes by Cleveland in 1978 led Ohio to declare a fiscal emergency for the city, placing it in 1979 under a Financial Planning and Oversight Commission, which developed a recovery plan. That panel was disbanded in 1987.

- After a stretch of deficit financing, Philadelphia could no longer borrow in America's municipal bond market, and Pennsylvania's state government in 1991 created an oversight board called the Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority. The board helped Philadelphia develop a financial plan, approved city budgets and made sure that new collective bargaining agreements complied with the plan.

- New Jersey in 2002 put Camden under a state-named operating officer for eight years and spent $175 million on revitalizing the poor city, which sits across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

- New Jersey has had control of the finances of Atlantic City's gaming district since 2010 in an arrangement that allows the fading casino center to spread out budget deficits and defer some bills.

- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania's state capital, whose leaders bid unsuccessfully for Chapter 9 status to get out from under $300 million of debt, has been under state control since 2011. A state receiver is selling city assets.

- New York's Nassau County, one of America's most affluent and heavily taxed locales, was taken over by a state oversight board in January 2011. Local officials were immediately ordered to rewrite a $2.7 billion county budget they had been unable to balance.

Sources: State of Michigan, State of New York, City of New York, Baruch College, Chapman and Cutler, Reuters and other news reports.

(Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Tiziana Barghini)