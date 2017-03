Downtown Detroit is seen looking south on Grand River Avenue in Detroit, Michigan July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes ended a nearly three-hour hearing on Friday without setting a key date in Detroit's historic bankruptcy petition: when a trial on its eligibility for bankruptcy would begin.

The judge on Tuesday proposed launching the trial, during which the city would have to prove it is insolvent and tried to negotiate with its creditors, on October 23.

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by James Dalgleish)