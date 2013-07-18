WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and his senior advisers are closely monitoring the situation in Detroit after the city filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, the White House said.

"While leaders on the ground in Michigan and the city's creditors understand that they must find a solution to Detroit's serious financial challenge, we remain committed to continuing our strong partnership with Detroit as it works to recover and revitalize and maintain its status as one of America's great cities," said Amy Brundage, a White House spokeswoman.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Christopher Wilson)