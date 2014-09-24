DETROIT The grandmother of a girl killed by a Detroit police officer wept on the witness stand on Wednesday as she described how the 7-year-old was shot in the head while she was sleeping.

Joseph Weekley, a Detroit police officer, is accused of involuntary manslaughter and negligent use of a firearm in the death of Aiyana Stanley-Jones in 2010, in a case that has sparked concerns about use of police force.

Weekley is on trial for a second time - a jury last year failed to reach a verdict.

The girl's grandmother, Mertilla Jones, had been on a couch with Aiyana when police burst into the home looking for a murder suspect, according to witness testimony.

"He shot her in the head and he wouldn't even help her," Jones testified. "Oh, my god, oh, Jesus. Why did he kill her? Why did you do that?"

Jones became overcome with emotion and had to be escorted out of court, which recessed early and will reconvene on Monday.

Weekley's attorney has said the officer's gun went off when Jones grabbed it. Jones, who said she has flashbacks and sleepless nights over the shooting, denied that she had touched Weekley.

"You killed my grandbaby and tried to blame me," said Jones.

On the day of the shooting, Weekley was part of a special response team that raided the Jones home in search of Chauncey Owens, a suspect in the killing of a teenage boy.

Owens was later found hiding in Aiyana's building, and her father, Charles Jones, was convicted of providing Owens with the murder weapon.

The shooting stirred protests and tension in Detroit, heightening concerns about police brutality and use of excessive force.

Police conduct has been under national scrutiny since a white officer in Ferguson, Missouri, fatally shot an unarmed black teenager on Aug. 9, sparking a wave of protests.

The Detroit Police Department has been monitored by federal authorities for excessive force issues for more than a decade. It began emerging from the oversight last month.

(Reporting by Aaron Foley; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Mohammad Zargham)