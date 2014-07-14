About 120 passengers aboard a monorail at Walt Disney World monorail in Florida had to be evacuated on Sunday due to a weather-related power outage, the company and local news reports said.

No one was injured in the incident. Emergency crews evacuated people through roof-top emergency hatches in monorail carriages with passengers walking across the cars while attached to safety lines, TV broadcaster WESH reported.

"There's currently one train on the system without power and all the guests are now off the train," said Jacquee Wahler, a spokeswoman for Walt Disney World Resort.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ron Popeski)