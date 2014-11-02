A fire caused by debris from a firework display at the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom in Florida forced a ride to close for about an hour on Saturday, injuring no one, a spokeswoman for the park said.

Shortly before 10.30 EDT (0330 GMT) an ember set one of the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train's decorative structures on fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished it and the ride started again a short time later, the spokeswoman said.

In July about 120 people on a monorail at the park had to be evacuated due to a weather-related power outage. No one was injured in that incident.

