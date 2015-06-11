Suspect Daron Dylon Wint is pictured in this 2007 police booking photograph released on May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Oswego County Sheriff's Department/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON A blood-covered baseball bat was recovered from the torched Washington mansion where four people were found slain last month, a newly unsealed search warrant revealed on Thursday.

Daron Wint, 34, of Lanham, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of businessman Savvas Savopoulos, his wife, son and housekeeper.

The search warrant said one of the victims, believed to be Savopoulos, 46, was found with "trauma to the rear of his head."

Another victim, believed to be his wife, Amy, 47, was found with "lacerations to her throat and head."

Police discovered the bloody bat in a first-floor bedroom near one of the victims, the warrant said.

Wint is accused of holding captive Savopoulos, his wife, son Philip, 10 and housekeeper Veralicia Figueroa, 57, until he got $40,000 in cash, then killing them and setting fire to the house.

Police have said Wint once worked for Savopoulos' company, American Iron Works. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 23.

