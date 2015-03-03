WASHINGTON At least 15 students were exposed to pepper spray at a Washington school on Tuesday and treated for minor injuries, city officials said.

The incident occurred at about 1:40 p.m. after someone sprayed pepper spray into a classroom, the Washington Post reported.

The students at Cesar Chavez Public Charter School, which teaches sixth through eighth graders, were transported in an ambulance bus to Children's National Medical Center, fire department and police said.

A hospital spokeswoman said all 15 were being treated and were in good condition. A spokeswoman for Mayor Muriel Bowser put the number of students at 16.

A police spokesman said the initial report was that a woman had the pepper spray. No further details were provided. The investigation is ongoing.

(Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Eric Beech)