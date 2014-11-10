WASHINGTON A "Breaking Bad"-inspired Georgetown University student who made the deadly chemical ricin in his dormitory room was sentenced on Monday to a year in jail.

A U.S. District Court judge ordered the student, Daniel Harry Milzman, 20, of Bethesda, Maryland, to serve 12 months and one day, with 36 months of supervision after release.

Milzman pleaded guilty to a charge of illegal possession of a biological toxin in September. Police arrested him in March after he showed some of his ricin to his residential adviser.

Prosecutors say Milzman was partly inspired by the AMC television series "Breaking Bad," about a chemistry teacher who becomes a drug kingpin and produces ricin as a weapon.

Milzman told police he intended to use the ricin on himself. He found the recipe on the Internet by searching on his iPhone, prosecutors said.

He made the white powder with materials he bought at local stores, including Home Depot and American Plant Co, according to court documents.

Wearing goggles and a dust mask for protection, Milzman used Epsom salt and castor beans, among other materials, to make the ricin in his dorm room in February, according to the affidavit. He stored what he had made in plastic bags sealed with tape.

Milzman's lawyer Danny Oronato declined to comment on the sentence.

