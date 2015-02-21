WASHINGTON, D.C. Riders on a Washington subway train were forced to evacuate after faulty brakes caused smoke to fill a station stop in the nation's capital on Saturday, officials said.

Faulty train brakes caused the smoke to fill Woodley Park Metro station around noon, according to Washington, D.C. fire department spokesman Tim Wilson.

No injuries were reported.

The incident comes just one month after an arcing insulator in a tunnel near the L'Enfant Plaza station filled with smoke, killing one woman and sending 84 people to area hospitals.

The system, which operates in Washington, D.C. as well as the Virginia and Maryland suburbs, is the second busiest in the country in terms of passengers carried after New York's subway network.

