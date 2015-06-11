WASHINGTON A Delaware state trooper working as a driver for Governor Jack Markell is under investigation after a video showed him blocking a bike lane in Washington and pointing to his gun while arguing with a bicyclist, authorities said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the trooper, assigned to Markell's security detail, idled his vehicle in a bike lane in downtown Washington while waiting for the governor to leave an event, Delaware State Police spokesman Sergeant Richard Bratz said.

In the video posted to YouTube, a bicyclist blocked by a sport utility vehicle in the bike lane is seen asking the driver if he was aware the car was in a traffic lane. The trooper was not in uniform and was standing outside the car.

The trooper can be seen approaching the bicyclist, saying, "Hey! Pay attention" and pointing to his gun and badge.

"Don't play with me, OK? Keep it moving," the trooper said.

The video shows the bicyclist quickly pedaling off.

Delaware state police have launched an investigation to determine if the trooper violated any policies, Bratz said.

Markell, a Democrat, said in a statement on Wednesday he is an avid cyclist and governor of the third most bicycle-friendly U.S. state. He said keeping bike lanes clear is critical to road safety, but that his security detail was only doing its job.

