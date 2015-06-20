U.S. Army Medical Corps retired Lt. Colonel John Hagmann is seen in a 1980 handout file photo provided by his former employer, the U.S. Military's Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. REUTERS/Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Handout via Reuters

U.S. Army Medical Corps retired Lt. Colonel John Hagmann (L) is seen being presented the William P. Clements, Jr. Outstanding Uniformed Educator Award by Dr. Sam Nixon (R) during the U.S. Military's Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences 1989 Commencement Exercises in this USUHS handout file photo taken in Washington May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Handout via Reuters

Dr. John Hagmann (R) teaches a course in treating battlefield trauma in this handout photograph taken around 2010 and released on June 17, 2015. REUTERS/HANDOUT via Reuters

A witness identified as 'Patient C' testifies before the Virginia Board of Medicine regarding the medical practices of Dr. John Henry Hagmann in Richmond, Virginia June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Dr. John Prescott with the Association of Medical Colleges testifies before the Virginia Board of Medicine regarding the medical practices of Dr. John Henry Hagmann in Richmond, Virginia June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Army Col. Neil Page (R) testifies before the Virginia Board of Medicine regarding the medical practices of Dr John Henry Hagmann, in Richmond, Virginia June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Army Col. Neil Page (L) and medical students who were identified as patient C, patient A and individual 2 (L to R) prepare to testify before the Virginia Board of Medicine regarding the medical practices of Dr John Henry Hagmann, in Richmond, Virginia June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Medical students prepare to testify before the Virginia Board of Medicine regarding the medical practices of Dr. John Henry Hagmann in Richmond, Virginia June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jay Paul

RICHMOND, Va. A state board revoked the license of a former U.S. Army doctor on Friday, finding that he plied students with hypnotic drugs during battlefield-trauma training and performed dangerous procedures, including intentionally inducing shock.

The doctor, John Henry Hagmann, was cited for training he provided in 2012 and 2013 in Virginia, North Carolina, Colorado and Great Britain. Students testified on Friday that Hagmann also performed penile nerve blocks and instructed them to insert catheters into one another's genitals.

"The evidence is so overwhelming and so bizarre as to almost shock the conscience of a prosecutor who's been doing this for 26 years," Assistant Attorney General Frank Pedrotty told the Virginia Board of Medicine.

Two students provided the board with pictures of chest scars they received when procedures went awry. Three students testified that others became violently ill or began hallucinating after Hagmann gave them ketamine.

"What we're seeing is way off the charts," said board chair Kevin O'Connor. "Quite honestly, I'm speechless."

Hagmann, who did not appear at Friday's hearing, has told Reuters that he did nothing wrong. Hagmann can appeal but could not be reached for comment afterward.

"This is so abhorrent and abnormal," testified John Prescott, chief academic officer, Association of American Medical Colleges. "In a combat setting, I have a hard time – I mean, there's no indication you would ever need a penile block, ever."

Reuters reported on Wednesday that military officials had long known about Hagmann's methods. A four-star general briefly halted them in 2005, but the doctor resumed his government contracts, earning at least $10.5 million since then.

Two male students testified on Friday about private rectal exams. One said that he gave Hagmann an exam that the doctor filmed. The other described regret that he allowed Hagmann to perform a rectal exam on him.

"I can't imagine a worse violation of trust," said the student, whose name, like other trainees who testified, was shielded from the public. "There's no excuse for the way this course was run."

Colonel Neil Page, who investigated the matter for the Uniformed Service University for the Health Sciences, the military medical school, testified that Hagmann's defense that the students volunteered for procedures is irrelevant because they were intoxicated.

"There was a line that was crossed," Page said.

(Reporting by John Shiffman; Editing by Sandra Maler)