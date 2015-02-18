Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won 'Best in Show', is run by handler William Alexander at the139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won 'Best in Show', stands near the winner's trophy at 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won 'Best in Show', stands near the winner's trophy at 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK A 15-inch beagle named Miss P won the top honor at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, besting more than 2,700 competitors.

Miss P, a bouncy 4-year-old, was awarded the Best In Show prize at the 139th Westminster show, the second-longest continuously running sporting event in the United States after the Kentucky Derby.

