Crystal Blue Jewell, a Bedlington Terrier, gets a last check by Nadine Peterson (R) after getting trimmed for competition during the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Morgan Avila, from Long Island, New York, walks her dog Mr. America, a Leonberger, during the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Joey, a Wire Fox Terrier, gets his chin brushed during the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Appollo, a Norwich Terrier, reacts as he gets a final trim form Gary Trexler, of Sacramento, California, prior to competing during the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Elena Pleskov blow dries her Black Russian Terrier, Rob, prior to competing in the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Nautilus, a Golden Retriever, gets dried after a bath by handler Diana Mason during the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Harriett Browne, from Columbus, Ohio, shares a moment with her Rat Terrier 'Q' before the breed is judged during the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Dog handlers stand during the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner with their dogs before the Sporting Group judging at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK The wire fox terrier was named "best in show" at the prestigious 138th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday night. Four group winners were named Monday, with three more on Tuesday.

* The win marks the 14th time the wire fox terrier has won best in show, more than any other breed since the show was first staged in 1877.

* A Portuguese water dog named Matisse won the working group for the second straight year.

* An Irish water spaniel was named the best in the sporting group, the seventh time the breed has won the group.

* Monday's judging featured four groups - herding, non-sporting, toy and hound dogs.

* The herding group winner was a Cardigan Welsh corgi, out of 26 breeds in that group.

* The standard poodle was the non-sporting group winner, out of 20 breeds.

* The miniature pinscher was the toy group winner, besting 22 other dogs in the group.

* The bloodhound was Monday's first winner over 30 other breeds in the hound group.

* Judges select the best of each breed and group, culminating in the prestigious Best in Show competition on Tuesday.

* Overall, 190 breeds and varieties are entered in the competition taking place in Madison Square Garden and Piers 92 and 94 in Manhattan. There are three new breeds: the Portuguese podengo pequeno, the chinook and the rat terrier.

* Hosted by The Westminster Kennel Club, the show is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the United States after the Kentucky Derby.

* The winner of the Best In Show competition and the owner receive a trophy and go on a media tour.

* Kelso, a 7-year-old border collie, won the first Masters Agility Championship at Westminster on Saturday night. The event was notable for the inclusion of mixed breeds, which are not included in the judged competition.

(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Eric Walsh and Gunna Dickson)