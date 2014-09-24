The U.S. government has plans to permit seven movie and television companies to use commercial drone flights for filming inside closed sets as early as Thursday, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report said companies that might get permission include Flying-Cam Inc, which has used drones to film sequences overseas for Bond films such as "Skyfall" and "Quantum of Solace."

Other companies are HeliVideo Productions LLC, Aerial MOB LLC, Pictorvision Inc, RC Pro Productions Consulting LLC, Astraeus Aerial and Snaproll Media LLC, Bloomberg said.

In 2012, Congress required the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to establish a road map for the broader use of drones.

The FAA has allowed limited use of drones in the United States for surveillance, law enforcement, atmospheric research and other applications.

In August, Google Inc said it was developing airborne drones capable of flying on their own and delivering anything from candy to medicine.

Google rival Amazon.com Inc announced plans last year to use aerial delivery drones for a service called "Prime Air."

(Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya. Editing by Andre Grenon)