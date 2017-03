WASHINGTON The embattled head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Michele Leonhart, will retire from the agency in mid-May, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"I want to express my appreciation to Michele, not only for her leadership of the DEA since 2007, but also for her 35 years of extraordinary service to the DEA," Attorney General Eric Holder said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler)