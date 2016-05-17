Belgian entrepreneur invites you to scuba dive to dinner
BRUSSELS Pulling on their scuba gear and flippers at a swimming pool in Brussels, Nicolas Mouchart and his wife Florence are not just going diving - they're going out for dinner.
NEW YORK - Nearly 300 personal items belonging to jazz great Duke Ellington, including the white baby grand piano on which he composed some of his most famous songs, will be sold at auction on May 18 at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.
Original music manuscripts, a diamond pocket watch, dinner jackets, tuxedos and suits worn by the dapper composer, pianist and bandleader who died in 1974 will also be included in the sale.
"The greatest prize of all, I think I'm safe in saying, is Duke Ellington's white baby grand piano on which he was known to compose much of his music," said Arlen Ettinger, the president of Guernsey's, which is conducting the auction.
BRUSSELS Pulling on their scuba gear and flippers at a swimming pool in Brussels, Nicolas Mouchart and his wife Florence are not just going diving - they're going out for dinner.
HAVANA A fantastical blue bird emerges from leaves in the latest work by Manuel Mendive, considered Cuba's top living artist. But this isn't a framed canvas, it's a painting on a dress, for the exhibit "Fashion Art Havana" that opened on Tuesday.
SYDNEY Starting over the snow in Antarctica and ending next to the sands of Sydney, an American shipbroker won seven marathons in seven continents over seven days to claim the World Marathon Challenge.