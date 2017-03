NEW ORLEANS The extradition of New York real estate scion Robert Durst from New Orleans to Los Angeles has been delayed as New Orleans authorities weigh other charges against him, a lawyer for Durst told reporters on Monday.

Durst agreed earlier on Monday to be extradited to face a charge of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of a longtime friend.

